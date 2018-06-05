The Miz Wants to Be the Face of Smackdown When It Moves to FOX

– The Miz spoke with Busted Open Radio on Tuesday and discussed Smackdown’s reported move to FOX in late 2019, and what that deal means to him. You can listen to a clip of his appeance below. Miz told hosts Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry that he’s looking to rise to the top of the brand by the time the merger happens.

“Let’s put it this way, I get traded from RAW to SmackDown and as soon as I get traded to SmackDown all of a sudden, you know, FOX puts up a billion dollars,” Miz said when LaGreca asked what the merger means to him. “So I want to motivate and dedicate myself to where when we are ready to move from USA to FOX in 2019, I want to be the face of that show, of this show. And so that is my goal. I want to be in the middle of every poster. I want to have merch that literally everybody wants to buy, that everybody wants to see. Sometimes I look at my merch, well I haven’t had merch in literally a year and when I get merch I’m literally looking at it going, ‘I wouldn’t wear this.’ So I want merch that people look at and go, ‘I want to buy that, I want to wear that. That is something that is amazing and incredible.’”

Miz continued, “Like I want to basically be the superstar I believe I can be and I want my talents to be utilized in a way that I can succeed and I really am going to motivate myself and dedicate myself to be the face of the franchise when the FOX merger happens because moving to FOX, a network show, this show will be bigger. It’ll no longer the quote unquote the B show like everyone always says it is. It will be the A show and more people will watch it. So I’ll be interested to see what happens from a creative standpoint, from a marketing standpoint, [and] from a WWE superstar standpoint.”