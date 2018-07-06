WWE News: The Miz Explains What Sets Miz & Mrs Apart, Mandy Rose Bikini Photo Shoot Video

– The Miz spoke with EW about the upcoming premiere of his and Maryse’s reality show Miz & Mrs., and what sets it apart from other reality shows. The WWE star told the site that they weren’t looking at doing something revolutionary, and just wanted to make a show that people would watch and enjoy.

“We don’t want to reinvent the wheel, we just want to make a shiny new wheel that people can look at and go, ‘Wow, this is something special, this is something nice,'” Miz said. “What we set out to do was make this show [so that] when you watch it you don’t literally look at it and go, ‘Oh that was fake’ or ‘That was real.’ You watch it like you watch Curb Your Enthusiasm, like you watch The Office, like you watch Modern Family. You watch it, you get enthralled by the characters, you follow the stories, and you just enjoy the show. … We made a 30-minute comedy and it’s things that people can relate to and I think that’s what’s gonna set us apart from everybody else.”

– WWE posted the following behind-the-scenes video from Mandy Rose’s latest bikini photo shoot: