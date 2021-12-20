wrestling / News

MizTV Segment Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Miz Maryse WWE Raw

The Miz will host a new MizTV segment on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. The Miz announced on tonight’s show that he will host a segment, though he did not name a guest.

WWE has yet to add the segment to their official preview. The updated lineup for the show, which airs tonight on USA Network, is:

* Championship Contender’s Match: Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor
* Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair
* Bobby Lashley and MVP address Lashley’s getting into the WWE Title match at Day 1
* Edge hosts The Cutting Edge with guest Maryse
* The Miz hosts a new episode of MizTV

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, The Miz, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading