MizTV Segment Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
December 20, 2021 | Posted by
The Miz will host a new MizTV segment on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. The Miz announced on tonight’s show that he will host a segment, though he did not name a guest.
WWE has yet to add the segment to their official preview. The updated lineup for the show, which airs tonight on USA Network, is:
* Championship Contender’s Match: Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler
* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor
* Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair
* Bobby Lashley and MVP address Lashley’s getting into the WWE Title match at Day 1
* Edge hosts The Cutting Edge with guest Maryse
* The Miz hosts a new episode of MizTV
Don’t miss #MizTV tonight on #WWERaw 😎 pic.twitter.com/oaQYBNlOgb
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 20, 2021
