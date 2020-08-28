wrestling / News
MizTV Segment Set For Friday’s SmackDown
WWE has announced a MizTV segment for this week’s episode of SmackDown. The company announced that Big E. will be the guest on this week’s episode in addition to the previously-announced contract signing between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and The Fiend for their Payback match.
The announcement reads:
After an impassioned back-and-forth with The Miz on “Talking Smack,” Big E will restart the conversation on “Miz TV.”
Big E has gotten off to a scorching start with singles run, but he turned up the heat even more in his confrontation with The Miz. On the return of “Talking Smack” to the award-winning WWE Network, Big E spoke up about Kofi Kingston’s post-WWE Title opportunities, and The Miz was quick to fire back with his own conflicting viewpoint.
Throw in the fact that the New Day powerhouse has defeated The Miz & John Morrison in recent weeks, and it’s fair to assume fireworks will follow on “Miz TV.”
Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see what happens next between Big E and The Miz.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H On AEW Competing With WWE, Most Important Thing For WWE In The Next 5 Years, Building New Stars
- Arn Anderson Discusses Voicing His Frustrations To Vince McMahon About 50/50 Booking, Why WWE Should’ve Done More With Rusev Day
- Renee Young on Paul Heyman & Samoa Joe Being Her Favorite Interviews, the Messages Of Support She’s Received
- Bayley Challenges Renee Young to Return to Face Her at Raw Underground, Young Responds