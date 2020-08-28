MizTV Segment Set For Friday’s SmackDown

WWE has announced a MizTV segment for this week’s episode of SmackDown. The company announced that Big E. will be the guest on this week’s episode in addition to the previously-announced contract signing between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and The Fiend for their Payback match.

The announcement reads:

After an impassioned back-and-forth with The Miz on “Talking Smack,” Big E will restart the conversation on “Miz TV.”

Big E has gotten off to a scorching start with singles run, but he turned up the heat even more in his confrontation with The Miz. On the return of “Talking Smack” to the award-winning WWE Network, Big E spoke up about Kofi Kingston’s post-WWE Title opportunities, and The Miz was quick to fire back with his own conflicting viewpoint.

Throw in the fact that the New Day powerhouse has defeated The Miz & John Morrison in recent weeks, and it’s fair to assume fireworks will follow on “Miz TV.”

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see what happens next between Big E and The Miz.