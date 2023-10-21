MJF Thanks Pro Wrestling and Poors For His ‘Challenging’ and ‘Amazing’ Year

In a post on Twitter, AEW World Champion MJF expressed his gratitude for 2023, which he called the most challenging and most amazing year of his career.

He wrote: “This will feel random but I just wanted to say I’ve been doing this since I was 18 and there were times I questioned if I belonged or if I was good enough to be involved in something I hold at such a high regard. 2023 has been a year that has challenged me more physically and emotionally then any year of my life. One day I’ll tell everyone what stuff went down in my personal life. But it’s also been the most amazing year as well. I can say confidently I’ve never loved this sport more.

I’m excited for the present and the future. I wanted to thank everyone who ever told me I was great. And everyone whoever told me I wasn’t good enough. It all drives me to reach for my ultimate goal of going down as one of the greats. Thanks for following my career. Thanks for loving something I cherish and hold dearly. Thank you Poors. Thank you Pro wrestling.”