MJF Says 2023 Was A Rebuilding Year For AEW

In an interview with TVInsider, MJF spoke about the last year of AEW, noting that the show was a ‘rebuilding’ year for the company. Here are highlights:

On representing Jewish people and standing against antisemitism: “Right now with the rampant antisemitism, specifically going on in America, it means everything to me. I’ve never read so much antisemitic smut in my entire life. To me, being an outward Jew, talking about being Jewish proudly means the world. It means everything to me that I have young Jewish men and women who walk up to me and thank me for doing so without fear. There have been many times in the history of the world where Jewish people have been blamed for sh*t we’re not involved in. I wasn’t born in Israel. I was born in America, and the fact that American Jews are being punished right now for things that are happening on the other side of the world makes me sick. And I won’t stand for it.”

On the past year for AEW: “Let’s face it. This has been a rebuilding year for us. A lot of crazy sh*t has happened. People have left. People have gotten injured, and there have been f*ckin serious issues in the back. Through it all guys like me have had to steady the f*ckin ship. I’m not asking for a pat on the back. It’s my job to do that. It’s why I’m the guy and world champion. As the world champion, I’ve often managed to help bring AEW million-dollar houses. I’ve sold a boatload of merchandise and done good ratings for our shows. The fact of the matter is that’s not enough. I always need to be looking to grow not just my brand but our brand. I think it’s telling that Worlds End sold out and we had to add more seats in the Nassau Coliseum. What that proves there is a lot of interest in seeing me versus Samoa Joe, the wrestling legend. Frankly, I’m a wrestling legend in the making. I think all the crazy sh*t that has gone down this year, guys like me and Joe made it a point to be the guys you can pass the rock to and we can go and score a f*ckin touchdown for our company.”

On what AEW should work on in 2024 and beyond: “I frankly think what we are doing now. We are bettering the product. I think we lost our footing at points, but I think that’s had to do with some crazy f*ck’in sh*t that went down. Let’s face it, some of it was out of our control. Also, some of it was in our control. So, I think it’s very important when we read criticism we take it as constructive. I mean when we can. There is a difference between, ‘I want AEW to die. Fed is better. LOL.’ That kind of tweet. And, ‘I miss when AEW kind of had a more sports presentation.’ Or, ‘I miss MJF chopping it up on the stick and f*ckin bury people.’ There are constructive things though. I think now more than ever we are the listening company. We are trying to be the listening company. I think the reason there is so much criticism online, and I’m starting to see it lessen because we are starting to give people what they are asking for, but it’s because the fans hold me and the company to a higher standard. I take that with a lot of pride. There is a reason to expect greatness from me. It’s because I’ve given it to them before. I plan on giving it to them at Worlds End.”