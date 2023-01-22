wrestling / News
MJF ‘Accepts’ Busted Open Radio ‘Best Talker’ Award
– AEW World Champion MJF was recently awarded Best Talker for the Busted Open Radio “Busties” Awards. You can see MJF’s acceptance speech video below:
“Hey, this is MJF. Turns out I won the Bestie Award for 2022. Gonna keep it real. I also PWI s***, Observer s***, Inside The Ropes s***, Fightful s***. It’s really just been award after award, and when I I was told ‘Oh my god MJF, you won a Bestie.’ I was like, ‘What is that?’ And to be honest, I genuinely couldn’t give less of a f***, so…”
"THE BUSTIES" Podcast is AVAILABLE NOW!!!🎙️
With @davidlagreca1 @THETOMMYDREAMER & @TheMarkHenry💪
Accepting the award for "Best Talker", via satellite it's #AEW World Champion, @The_MJF!!!🗣️📢🥂 #TheBusties #NotTheBestie
Available NOW:⬇️⬇️https://t.co/OfYp4fPQUa pic.twitter.com/eOMMve37Cb
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) January 22, 2023