MJF & Adam Cole Fight To 30-Minute Time Limit Draw On AEW Dynamite

June 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

MJF battled Adam Cole in an AEW World Title Eliminator Match that went the distance on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show opened with MJF and Cole facing off in the match, which would have seen Cole get an AEW World Championship bout had he won. The two battled back and forth and Cole had the edge as the time ran down, but was unable to pick up the win before the bell rang.

Cole asked for five more minutes after the bell, but MJF just walked away.

