MJF Puts Adam Cole Away In Bloody Bout At AEW Worlds End

MJF remains the sole keeper of the Dynamite Diamond Ring, beating Adam Cole in a bloody match at AEW Worlds End. The Salt of the Earth defeated his longtime rival on on Saturday’s PPV to hold onto his ring. He picked up the win after a low blow and Heatseeker when the referee’s back was turned.

After the match, MJF brought a chair into the ring and was determined to break Cole’s leg, but Roderick Strong came out and made the save. MJF fled to the stage but Kyle O’Reilly appeared and dragged MJF back to the ring, where they held him so Cole could nail him with the ring. Cole placed the ring on the unconscious MJF’s chest and then commiserated with the whole Undisputed Kingdom.

Highlights from the match are below:

