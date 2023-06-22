MJF & Adam Cole Named First Team In AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Tournament On Dynamite

MJF and Adam Cole will have to team up in the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, as revealed on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw the two rivals, who fought to a 30-minute time limit draw on last week’s show, be entered as the first team in the tournament to each man’s dismay.

The tournament will consist of randomly-paired tag teams who will compete for a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The brackets for the tournament will be revealed on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.