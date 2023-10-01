MJF Breaks Down Why His Story with Adam Cole Isn’t Like The Bloodline

In an appearance on WrestlePurists, AEW’s MJF reacted to the idea that his storyline with Adam Cole bears similarities to the narrative crafted for The Bloodline at WWE (per Fightful). According to the wrestler, while the reactions garnered by both stories might feel parallel to an extent, the narratives themselves are entirely different in his mind. You can find a highlight from MJF and watch the complete interview below.

On if the MJF/Cole story shares beats with The Bloodline: “Oh, man, I don’t think it’s similar at all. I’ll tell you what it is. Again, this goes back to an issue that was inside of my sport. It was a while until we had something that made us feel something, and The Bloodline made us feel something. Before The Bloodline, it was just like, ‘I’m tuning into WWE. There’s shit going on, I guess,’ it was just very scattered. It was just scattered. That’s the only way to describe it. Then, Bloodline came along, and it made you feel, and now here’s MJF and Adam Cole, and, ‘Oh, my God. I’m feeling something right now. I intensely care about this. That reminds me of the feeling I have when I watch The Bloodline. Maybe it’s the same thing.’ Which is insane, right? Like, if I watch a Saw movie, and I love it, and then the next day I sit down, and I watch fucking Goodwill Hunting, those movies both get me excited. It doesn’t mean that — it doesn’t mean that they’re doing the same thing.”