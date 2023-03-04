MJF Tells Adam Cole to Keep Britt Baker ‘In Check,’ Cole & Baker Fire Back

MJF was not a fan of Britt Baker taking a shot at him in an interview, and the situation spilled over to social media. Baker spoke with Bradon Walker for Rasslin’ and was asked if MJF will ever shut up, to which she said she was “praying” that Bryan Danielson beat MJF at AEW Dynamite so that “there’s a small chance that we won’t have 30 minute MJF promos every frickin’ week.”

MJF saw a tweet about the interview and shared it, telling Adam Cole to “keep your girl in check,” which led to Baker and Cole responding as you can see below:

Keep your girl in check….Bay bay. https://t.co/i0kP3m6AzU — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 3, 2023

Worry about your own girl… Oh wait. Shit. 💔 https://t.co/vz8jFNFV9b — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 3, 2023