MJF & Adam Cole Plus More Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
August 9, 2023
AEW has an updated card for next week’s episode of Dynamite, including an MJF and Adam Cole segment plus more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS
* AEW Women’s World Title Match Qualifying Match:Britt Baker vs. The Bunny
* Darby Allin & Nick Wayne vs. Gates Of Agony
* Kenny Omega sit-down interview with Jim Ross
* MJF & Adam Cole weigh on on their match at AEW All In
