MJF Says Adam Cole Makes Him a Better Person, Talks ROH Tag Title Match

MJF recently expounded on his friendship with Adam Cole and talked about their doing double-duty at AEW All In. The AEW World Champion spoke with Sports Illlustrated:

On his friendship with Cole: “I could talk all day about Adam Cole. He’s made me a better person and a better wrestler, and makes me think about this sport on a different level. That breeds competition because we both want to be the best. But what I can say that Cole can’t is that AEW is my television exposure. I wasn’t on NXT or Raw or SmackDown. No one knew who the hell I was. I had to get myself over, and that’s exactly what I did.”

On doing double duty at All In: “It’s a huge responsibility. I’d rather be just in the main event, but I know how much Cole loves Ring of Honor. And it’s pretty wild to look at the lineage of the ROH tag belts, which so many incredible stars have held. So we’ll start off the show by winning the ROH tag titles together.”