wrestling / News
MJF Says Adam Copeland Won’t Take His Spot, Praises AEW’s Roster
During the media scrum for AEW WrestleDream (via Wrestling Inc), MJF commented on the AEW debut of Adam Copeland, which happened at last night’s PPV. Here are highlights:
On Adam Copeand in AEW: “I think he’s another guy that is coming into my company that wants my spot. And he’s got another fu**ing thing coming if he thinks he can take it. Great signing, though. Good job, Tony [Khan], I’m proud of you. But in all sincerity, first ballot of Hall of Famer, incredible professional wrestler.”
On AEW’s roster: “I don’t care, I’m just going to say it — I think bell-to-bell, right now, we have one of the best professional wrestling rosters ever in the history of the sport. It’s fu**ing insane — MJF, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay [when he’s around], Darby Allin, Christian Cage, Edge [proceeds to call him Adam Copeland after Tony Khan corrects him], Malakai Black, Miro, Will Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston … and I’m not even … it’s messed up [how good the roster is]. Like I said, again, I couldn’t be prouder to be at the top of the mountain when you have a roster like this.”
More Trending Stories
- Adam Copeland Reveals Who He Wants To Face In AEW, If He’ll Be Involved Backstage
- Adam Copeland On His AEW Debut, Will Be Full-Time & Debut On This Week’s Dynamite
- Update on Edge Free Agency Status, His Entrance Music & Ring Name
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos