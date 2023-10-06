MJF Sends Advice To ‘Young Poors’, Says He Dropped the Ball on Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, MJF gave advice to his ‘young poor’ fans, telling them to never ignore criticism and use it to make themselves better.

He wrote: “Advice from a guy whose been fortunate enough to have accomplished a lot in his profession at a young age. I’ve noticed something with people in my generation and hopefully this helps you young Poors out there. When you are criticized, of course allow it to upset you. You’re only human. But it doesn’t matter how good you are at your job, never blow off criticism. Use it. Never rest on your laurels. There’s always room for growth.”

When a fan tried to use that to take a shot for MJF’s work on Dynamite this past Wednesday, the AEW World Champion admitted he ‘dropped the ball’.

He added: “Already have. I could sit here and tell you I’ve consistently been the biggest ratings draw in my company for some time. I can say that I’ve also been universally praised. But the fact is I dropped the ball this week. There’s a lot of eyes on me. I can’t afford to do that. Look forward to picking the ball back up on Wednesday.”

