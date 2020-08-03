wrestling / News
AEW Announces MJF Will Challenge For AEW Title at All Out
AEW has announced that MJF is set to challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW All Out on September 5th. MJF will also give another “campaign update” on Dynamite this Wednesday.
AEW Champ Jon Moxley is already set to defend the AEW Title against Darby Allin on Dynamite this Wednesday.
“#BREAKINGNEWS @the_MJF will challenge the #AEW World Champion at #AEWAllOut
This Wednesday on Dynamite MJF will give us a campaign update and @JonMoxley defends the AEW World Championship against @DarbyAllin
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @TNTDrama.”
#BREAKINGNEWS@the_MJF will challenge the #AEW World Champion at #AEWAllOut
This Wednesday on Dynamite MJF will give us a campaign update and @JonMoxley defends the AEW World Championship against @DarbyAllin
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday at 8/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/HB8inXSjJs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Doc Gallows On What AJ Styles Said to Him After WWE Release, Says He Doesn’t Blame Styles For Decision to Re-Sign
- Charlotte Flair on Why She Doesn’t View NXT as a Demotion, Her Goals in Working With NXT’s Women
- CM Punk Says He Shouldn’t Be Included In List Of Greatest Elbow Drops, Comes With Nickname For Bayley’s Summer
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Continually Changing Plans for Upcoming WWE Draft