AEW Announces MJF Will Challenge For AEW Title at All Out

AEW has announced that MJF is set to challenge for the AEW World Title at AEW All Out on September 5th. MJF will also give another “campaign update” on Dynamite this Wednesday.

AEW Champ Jon Moxley is already set to defend the AEW Title against Darby Allin on Dynamite this Wednesday.

