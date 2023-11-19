wrestling / News
MJF Dedicates AEW Full Gear Win To Late Grandfather and Adam Cole
MJF was able defend his AEW World Title last night at Full Gear, and he got emotional dedicating the match to his late grandfather after the show. During the post-show media scrum, MJF noted that he’s just past the three-year anniversary of his grandfather’s passing and was inspired by him to keep fighting in the bout. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On his grandfather: “He was one of the few people in my life that really cared about me, and there weren’t a lot. He taught me how to be a man, he taught me how to be a leader, he taught me how to be brave. So when I had moments in that match where I wanted to quit, I just thought about my Poppa Stanart and it helped me get through it.”
On Adam Cole backing him up during the show: “So I dedicated that match to Poppa Stanart and also to my best f**king friend, who literally had no right to get on a plane and travel literally across the country just to be in my corner… [Cole’s] the best human being I’ve ever met in my life… He’s just a really good person, and I’m not used to that. I’ve only had a couple of people I can count in my hand that I can trust — Papa Stanley was one of them and Adam Cole is the other.”