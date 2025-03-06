Tony Khan has been posting to Twitter lately, talking about how happy he’s been with AEW’s hot streak of episodes in recent months. In an interview with the SI Media podcast (via Fightful), MJF agreed that the company is putting out great content but said he’s the only one who deserves the credit for it.

MJF said: “AEW, slowly but surely, is growing all over again, because what we’re doing right now is we’re putting undoubtedly great content out. The great content is me. It’s got nothing to do with Tony Khan, he’s a fucking moron, it’s got everything to do with me. You’re tuning in to see me. I’m back, and I’ve been back, and I’m interesting, and I’ve been interesting. We’re on a tear right now and people are very interested to see me and Hangman go at it.”