MJF Weighs In On AEW Rebuilding & Gaining New Momentum

MJF believes that AEW is gaining momentum after its rebuilding phase. The AEW World Champion spoke with the SI Media podcast and talked about the company reorienting after dealing with hurdles like Adam Cole’s injury and more, noting that the company will continue to “restore the feeling.”

“Look, my best friend got hurt,” MJF said of Cole’s injury (per Fightful). “Of course, it blows. But with professional wrestling, the show must go on. I feel that we as a company have just definitely proven we have such a stacked, incredible roster, and with me at the helm, the houses are starting to go up again. The show, in my opinion, has gotten better and better every week. Nature is healing.”

He continued, “I feel like the company right now, there was a minute there where it felt like we were kind of in this rebuild phase, and I feel like right now, we’re really building some serious momentum. There are fans online that say ‘restore the feeling,’ and I dig that line. I’m pumped because I feel like we are and we have, and we’re continuing to do so, and I’m proud to be at the helm of that,” MJF said.

MJF will defend the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End on December 30th.