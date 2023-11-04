MJF To Defend AEW World Title On Next Week’s Dynamite

The AEW World Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of Dynamite. On Friday night’s episode of Rampage, Daniel Garcia got on the mic after defeating Trent Barretta and called out MJF. Garcia said he wanted to go for gold and MJF has a lot of people gunning for him, but he was greedy and wanted the top title.

MJF posted to Twitter to retweet the clip of Garcia, writing:

“This company was built on the backs of young men who chose to be ELITE. Well Danny. You want a brush with greatness. I just got off the phone with our boss. This Wednesday night. The present will defend his title against the future. You’re on.”