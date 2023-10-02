MJF Says His AEW WrestleDream Match Wasn’t a Gimmick Match: ‘Nothing I Do Is a Gimmick’

MJF addressed the labelling of his match at AEW WrestleDream as a “gimmick match” in the post-show media scrum, refuting that notion and explaining why. THe AEW World Champion defended the ROH World Tag Team Championships at the PPV against The Righteous in a handicap match, and got the win in a bout that involved some pumped up basic moves like his bodyslam and kangaroo kick. Before he took questions at the media scrum, MJF addressed the notion that the match was a “gimmick match” and explained his philosophy around why he wrestles the way he does. You can see highlights below:

On the notion that the match was a ‘gimmick match’: “Let me say something very quick, very quickly… [Referring to Bryan Alvarez in the audience] You said the match was incredible, but it was a gimmick match. And I would like to — no, no, I didn’t tell you to speak. Here’s what I’m going to say. I feel professional wrestling for an incredibly long time went south. In my opinion, I think people decided that they need to absolutely murder themselves or their opponents, not even considering trying to get a win. All they were considering was trying to get a cheap pop or a cheap reaction. What I’m trying to do is bring back a flavor of ice cream that I love and dare I say, is just as much professional wrestling and most certainly is not a gimmick. And that is to make people so emotionally invested in the person that is inside the squared circle that if they hit a bodyslam or a headlock takeover or a Kangaroo kick, it gets just as loud of a reaction as Darby Allin being thrown onto the steel stairs which was the most insane thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

On AEW having a variety of wrestling: “I am not faulting you, you’re a good man, Charlie Brown. All I am simple saying is, nothing I do is a gimmick. I believe that professional wrestling in all shapes in sizes is important. It’s all different flavors of ice cream, but I also believe to me, for my two cents, if you can do what I do and get that reaction? I think it’s much harder actually than doing a triple indie whatever-the-f**k. Obviously they’re going to clap, it’s insane. Can you make them absolutely freak out and have a damn near panic attack when you do little to nothing. To me, that is professionals wrestling. And everybody’s thoughts on what pro wrestling is is different. And I am really, really really really really really proud of all of the flavors of ice cream that we showed on tonight’s card. I think this is quite possibly one of if not the best PPVs we’ve ever done.”

