wrestling / News
MJF Opens AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door With Win Over Hechicero
MJF kicked off the main card of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, getting a win over Hechicero. The former AEW World Champion defeated the CMLL star in the opening match of the PPV’s main card, getting the win with a brainbuster.
You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.
MJF 🔥 #AEWForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/jQzPIEWYTU
— 𝒲𝑒𝓃𝒹𝓎☕️ 🪷 (@HoldmyLatte) July 1, 2024
MJF Victorious to kick off Forbidden Door!#ForbiddenDoor #AEWForbiddenDoor #AEW #NJPW
— Sunset Flip Wrestling Podcast (@SunsetFlipWP) July 1, 2024
what a impact! @The_MJF #AEWForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/dPBf1Qeoyv
— hwan🇰🇷 (@botch2052) July 1, 2024
AND MJF WINS #AEWForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/k47Ivo16QT
— Wrestling Loud ⚡️ (@WrestlingLoud) July 1, 2024