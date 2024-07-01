wrestling / News

MJF Opens AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door With Win Over Hechicero

June 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

MJF kicked off the main card of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, getting a win over Hechicero. The former AEW World Champion defeated the CMLL star in the opening match of the PPV’s main card, getting the win with a brainbuster.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is here.

