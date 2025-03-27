wrestling / News
MJF Agrees To Join Hurt Syndicate On AEW Dynamite, But Bobby Lashley Disagrees
MJF expressed his willingness to join The Hurt Syndicate on this week’s AEW Dynamite, but Bobby Lashley wasn’t down with the idea. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear in the ring to respond to MVP’s offer to join the group. He called MVP down to the ring and said that while he said he wouldn’t do friends after Adam Cole, he knows MVP does business and he wanted to be in the business of hurting people.
That brought Lashley and Shelton Benjamin down to the ring and Lashley asked for the Hurt Syndicate card. When MVP passed it over, he ripped it up. MJF then walking away and Lashley stared at him as he walked away.
MJF has made his decision, but not everyone may be in agreement about it…
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@The_MJF | @The305MVP | @FightBobby | @SheltyB803 pic.twitter.com/NYD6Tn3deQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 27, 2025
