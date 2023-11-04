wrestling / News
MJF and Alicia Atout Confirm They Are A Couple
In a post on Twitter, MJF sent out a message about his reign as AEW World Champion, while also confirming he was in a relationship. The picture shows him snuggling with Alicia Atout, who confirmed it was her.
He wrote: “Defending the championship from people the likes of
Bryan Danielson
Ethan Page
Sammy Guevara
Jungle Boy
Darby Allin
Hiroshi Tanahashi
Adam Cole
Samoa Joe
Kenny omega
And soon Jay White
Can be mentally taxing.
Find things that keep you Sane.
Like cats and pirate hookers.”
She replied “Ahoy.”
