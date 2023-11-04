MJF and Alicia Atout Confirm They Are A Couple

In a post on Twitter, MJF sent out a message about his reign as AEW World Champion, while also confirming he was in a relationship. The picture shows him snuggling with Alicia Atout, who confirmed it was her.

He wrote: “Defending the championship from people the likes of

Bryan Danielson

Ethan Page

Sammy Guevara

Jungle Boy

Darby Allin

Hiroshi Tanahashi

Adam Cole

Samoa Joe

Kenny omega

And soon Jay White

Can be mentally taxing.

Find things that keep you Sane.

Like cats and pirate hookers.”

She replied “Ahoy.”