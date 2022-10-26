wrestling / News
MJF and Baron Corbin Commiserate Over Parking Expensive Cars
MJF and Baron Corbin are usually very friendly on Twitter and yesterday was no exception, as they complained about parking expensive cars.
Corbin wrote: “Just landed and headed to the parking garage. Most people forget where they parked. I forget which car I drove. Being rich is hard. Sincerely the Modern Day Wrestling God.
MJF replied: “Bro. So many choices. Especially on travel day. It’s like “shit, was it the Tesla or the Porsche?”
Corbin added: “The things we go through man!”
