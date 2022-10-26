wrestling / News

MJF and Baron Corbin Commiserate Over Parking Expensive Cars

October 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite MJF 10-5-22 Image Credit: AEW

MJF and Baron Corbin are usually very friendly on Twitter and yesterday was no exception, as they complained about parking expensive cars.

Corbin wrote: “Just landed and headed to the parking garage. Most people forget where they parked. I forget which car I drove. Being rich is hard. Sincerely the Modern Day Wrestling God.

MJF replied: “Bro. So many choices. Especially on travel day. It’s like “shit, was it the Tesla or the Porsche?

Corbin added: “The things we go through man!

