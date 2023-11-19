MJF and Samoa Joe Retain at AEW Full Gear Zero Hour, Adam Cole Makes Surprise Appearance, MJF Attacked After

MJF and Samoa Joe had a shaky partnership at AEW Full Gear Zero Hour, but they still managed to retain the ROH World tag team titles. The team faced the Gunns and even though they had some tension, they managed to have an even match with the pair. At one point the Gunns hit Samoa Joe with the 3:10 to Yuma and looked to hit another one, but Adam Cole made a surprise appearance. This distracted the challengers long enough for Samoa Joe to apply the Coquina Clutch and win.

After the match, the Gunns attacked the leg of MJF while Cole watched helplessly. He was loaded on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. MJF is still scheduled to defend the AEW World title against Jay White in the main event. As he left, he made Adam Cole (who was on crutches) promise not to let ‘them’ take his championship.

MJF and Cole, who Joe was subbing for, have been tag team champions for 84 days and are in their first reign. They won the belts at All In on August 27.