MJF Announces That He’s Done With MLW

In a post on Twitter, MJF revealed that he is no longer working for Major League Wrestling. MJF has been part of AEW’s roster for some time and until this point, was working for both companies at once. His last match for MLW was against Marshall Von Erich at Zero Hour this past Saturday. He is a former MLW World Tag Team and Middleweight Champion.

He wrote: “While my time with @MLW is over I can assure you the Dynasty will live on….forever. I had the best tan btw, it’s just the camera angle.”

Brian Pillman Jr added: “It was a true NIGHTMARE having to work with these 3 loons over the past couple years… Last night was MJFs final MLW date and I have never been happier to say I don’t have to share a locker room with that piece garbage ever again! Thank you Max for absolutely nothing!#thankyou”

