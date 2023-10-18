wrestling / News

MJF Set To Appear On This Week’s AEW Collision

October 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MJF AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

MJF will be making an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Wednesday that the AEW World Champion will be appearing live on Saturday’s show, which takes place in Uncasville, Connecticut.

MJF’s appearance is the first thing announced for the show, which will air live on TNT.

