MJF Set To Appear On This Week’s AEW Collision
October 18, 2023 | Posted by
MJF will be making an appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Wednesday that the AEW World Champion will be appearing live on Saturday’s show, which takes place in Uncasville, Connecticut.
MJF’s appearance is the first thing announced for the show, which will air live on TNT.
Next Saturday, October 28@MoheganSun | Uncasville, CT#AEWCollision LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama
The #AEW World Champion & #ROH World Tag Team Champion @The_MJF will appear LIVE on Saturday Night #AEWCollision!
🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/jmteDYoz5U
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 18, 2023