wrestling / News
MJF Appearance Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
July 27, 2025 | Posted by
MJF will have the microphone on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that MJF, who is currently at odds with his Hurt Syndicate allies, will appear live on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which will air on TBS, is:
* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley
Everybody is banned from ringside
* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal Match: The Outrunners vs. The Young Bucks
* MJF will appear
This Wednesday, 7/30!
An All In Texas rematch between Hangman Page + @JonMoxley headlines a huge night at the Aragon Ballroom!
Tune in LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX! pic.twitter.com/hm8dmrFr9j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Chelsea Green Announces She Is Taking A Break From Social Media
- Brutus Beefcake Says He And Hulk Hogan Were ‘Friends to the End’, Regrets Not Seeing Him Before His Passing
- D-Von Dudley Confirms He Will Wrestle The Hardys at TNA Bound for Glory, Promises To Wrestle Smarter
- Jimmy Hart Says That Hulk Hogan’s Health Declined Quickly Prior To Death