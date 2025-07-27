MJF Appearance Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

MJF will have the microphone on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that MJF, who is currently at odds with his Hurt Syndicate allies, will appear live on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which will air on TBS, is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley

Everybody is banned from ringside

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal Match: The Outrunners vs. The Young Bucks

* MJF will appear