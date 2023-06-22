MJF Appearance & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced the card for this week’s Rampage, including an appearance by MJF and more. You can check out the card below for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Match: Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay A.S.

* The Acclaimed vs. TBA

* Jack Perry vs. DOUKI

* United Empire & Swerve Strickland vs. Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, & Trent Beretta

* An appearance from MJF

* We’ll hear from Adam Cole