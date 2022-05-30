wrestling / News
MJF Appears At Double Or Nothing, Faces Wardlow (Clips)
After much speculation about his status, MJF appeared at AEW Double or Nothing for his match against Wardlow. The match between the two opened up the PPV, with MJF coming out first and competing against his longtime rival. Wardlow picked up the win to earn his freedom from the dastardly heel.
MJF’s status for the show had been uncertain after he no-showed AEW Fan Fest on Saturday and a flight was booked on Saturday night for him out of Las Vegas. MJF did not leave on the flight though, and he ultimately appeared at the show. Wardlow got the win after hitting him with a ton of powerbombs, which makes him free to “officially join” AEW.
MJF was stretchered out of the ringside area after the match. Tony Khan then tweeted that Wardlow was officially All Elite. You can see the tweet and some clips from the match below.
Our ongoing Double or Nothing 2022 coverage is here.
It’s official! @RealWardlow is All Elite!#AEWDoN #AEWDoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/ltPPUjTCSE
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 30, 2022
.@The_MJF makes his entrance here at #AEWDoN! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/Z7BNl7CxMU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@RealWardlow is released from his holding cell here at the @TMobileArena to make his way to the ring! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/atwjad0wuK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@The_MJF counters @RealWardlow's powerbomb attempt! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/WW6lV2iEE4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
This has been a long time coming for @RealWardlow! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/dXtFpo8P4t
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@RealWardlow says Not Yet! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/ZZsHB08cDd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
.@RealWardlow showing absolutely zero mercy and completely dominating @The_MJF! Order #AEWDoN NOW on @BleacherReport & Internationally on @FiteTV / https://t.co/30z8K48kUT pic.twitter.com/sa76zZYAKh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Paul Reportedly Looking For Former WWE Star For His Boxing Promotion
- Ahmed Johnson on Altercation With The Rock in WWE, Nearly Leading The Nation of Domination
- Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid