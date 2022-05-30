MJF Appears At Double Or Nothing, Faces Wardlow (Clips)

After much speculation about his status, MJF appeared at AEW Double or Nothing for his match against Wardlow. The match between the two opened up the PPV, with MJF coming out first and competing against his longtime rival. Wardlow picked up the win to earn his freedom from the dastardly heel.

MJF’s status for the show had been uncertain after he no-showed AEW Fan Fest on Saturday and a flight was booked on Saturday night for him out of Las Vegas. MJF did not leave on the flight though, and he ultimately appeared at the show. Wardlow got the win after hitting him with a ton of powerbombs, which makes him free to “officially join” AEW.

MJF was stretchered out of the ringside area after the match. Tony Khan then tweeted that Wardlow was officially All Elite. You can see the tweet and some clips from the match below.

