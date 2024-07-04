MJF Assaults Daniel Garcia Following AEW Dynamite Main Event

MJF showed his true colors, assaulting Daniel Garcia following the main event of AEW Dynamite. The former AEW World Champion attacked Garcia following his International Championship match with Will Ospreay on this week’s show.

MJF came out to the ring with Garcia for the match and tried to help him win the match, giving Garcia the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Garcia declined to use the ring and Ospreay got the win with the Hidden Blade.

After the match, Ospreay spoke with a dejected Garcia and left. MJF consoled Garcia and then hit a low blow kick before assaulting Garcia and well as Matt Menard with the Diamond Ring. He beat down Garcia and attacked officials who tried to get involved, then hit Garcia with a Tombstone off the second turnbuckle. Ospreay came in and ran MJF off and Garcia was stretchered out.