MJF Attempts To Set Hangman Page On Fire On AEW Dynamite
MJF attempted to immolate Hangman Page on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode saw MJF call out Page for a fight and then eventually go to the back. Hangman Page showed up later in the show and attacked someone who he thought was MJF, but was actually a decoy. MJF then attacked Page from behind and took him down with a low blow and a Heatseeker, before nailing him with the Dynamite Diamond Ring.
MJF then said that fans love seeing Page burn things so he was going to give it a try, pulling out lighter fluid and dousing Page with it. He pulled out a ligher but was stopped by security from lighting Page on fire, dragging him off.
Page and MJF are set to battle at AEW Revolution.
WHAT THE HELL IS MJF THINKING!?
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@The_MJF | #HangmanAdamPage pic.twitter.com/naNHoZGEEy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 6, 2025
