MJF Challenges Averno To CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship Match
July 17, 2025 | Posted by
MJF has issued a challenge to Averno for the CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship. The AEW star appeared on CMLL Informa on Wednesday in the mask he stole from Mistico to issue the challenge, noting that he wants to take everything Mistico cares about including the title.
MJF has been hellbent on destroying Mistico since AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, when Mistico won their match by DQ after MJF hit a low blow.
No word on when such a match between Avernus and MJF may take place.
⌛🌎 🇺🇸#CMLLInforma || Mensaje Internacional: El Héroe Americano, MJF, lanza un mensaje al Amo y Señor del Infierno, Averno….
📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/4UxRVOTjZJ
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 17, 2025
