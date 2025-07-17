MJF Challenges Averno To CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship Match

MJF has issued a challenge to Averno for the CMLL Light Heavyweight Championship. The AEW star appeared on CMLL Informa on Wednesday in the mask he stole from Mistico to issue the challenge, noting that he wants to take everything Mistico cares about including the title.

MJF has been hellbent on destroying Mistico since AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, when Mistico won their match by DQ after MJF hit a low blow.

No word on when such a match between Avernus and MJF may take place.