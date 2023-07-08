wrestling / News

MJF Tries To Back Out of AEW Dynamite Match, Adam Cole Makes Him Go

July 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite MJF Adam Cole Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, MJF tried to back out of his match with Adam Cole on this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two are set to face Brian Cage and Big Bill in the Blind Eliminator tag tournament.

He wrote: “Hey got some bad news. Was sooooooooo excited to wrestle Big Bill and Cage this week. Unfortunately I’ve come down with something and I’m violently ill. I wish my tag partner and close friend Adam all the best. Pray for me and my health. Love y’all.

However, Cole wasn’t having it. He replied: “Max…STFU. You’re coming to TV.

MJF added: “Guess it’s only cool when you get to do it. Ugh. Fine. You’re gonna wear the shirt though right?!? Can we at least hit the double clothesline?

