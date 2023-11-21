MJF Reportedly ‘Banged Up’ Following AEW Full Gear, Not Expected To Miss Time

MJF is reportedly feeling the pain following AEW Full Gear, though he is not expected to miss any TV time. WrestlePurists reports that the AEW World Champion, who retained his title against Jay White at Saturday’s PPV, hurt his hip during his match with Jay White and it had to be popped back into place. It was also reported that his shoulder was “banged up” as well. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed that he heard the same regarding MJF’s hip.

MJF is not expected to miss TV time as he will be used in a non-wrestling capacity on TV heading into World’s End, which takes place on December 30th.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to MJF for a quick and full recovery.