MJF Bashes Anti-Semitic People, Dares Them To Try To Attack Him

May 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite MJF

In a post on Twitter, MJF spoke about Anti-Semitic hate crimes still happening in the year 2021 and seemed to dare someone to attack him, noting that he is Jewish.

He wrote: “It’s 2021. People are still being attacked in the streets for being Jews. Well I’m a Jew and I’m proud of it. Fucking try me.

