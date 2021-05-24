wrestling / News
MJF Bashes Anti-Semitic People, Dares Them To Try To Attack Him
In a post on Twitter, MJF spoke about Anti-Semitic hate crimes still happening in the year 2021 and seemed to dare someone to attack him, noting that he is Jewish.
He wrote: “It’s 2021. People are still being attacked in the streets for being Jews. Well I’m a Jew and I’m proud of it. Fucking try me.”
It’s 2021.
People are still being attacked in the streets for being Jews.
Well I’m a Jew and I’m proud of it.
Fucking try me.
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) May 24, 2021
