MJF Beats Chris Jericho At AEW Full Gear To Earn Spot In Inner Circle (Highlights)
MJF beat Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear to earn a spot in the Inner Circle. MJF won via roll-up (while holding Jericho’s tights). Jericho shook MJF’s hand and gave him a hug after the match and confirmed that he and Wardlow are now official members of the Inner Circle.
Highlights of the match are below.
It's time to prove that he BELONGS in the #InnerCircle. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/M1PpqGHrgQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
Absolutely amazing. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/oZ1O7k60kH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
.@The_MJF is trying everything he can to get back his momentum. #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/G7Dq7cReQv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
What a reversal on the Judas Effect! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/vxwkPc9EcY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020
MJF has officially joined the Inner Circle 🤝#AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/iYVeETt2Bj
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 8, 2020
