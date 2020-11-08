MJF Beats Chris Jericho At AEW Full Gear To Earn Spot In Inner Circle (Highlights)

MJF beat Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear to earn a spot in the Inner Circle. MJF won via roll-up (while holding Jericho’s tights). Jericho shook MJF’s hand and gave him a hug after the match and confirmed that he and Wardlow are now official members of the Inner Circle.

