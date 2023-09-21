wrestling / News
MJF Beats Samoa Joe, Retains AEW World Title On Dynamite
September 20, 2023 | Posted by
MJF survived Samoa Joe, defeating him to retain the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The champion defeated Joe in a tough match, choking him out to the point that he passed out in the main event of tonight’s episode.
MJF’s title reign now stands at 306 days. He won the title from Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear.
