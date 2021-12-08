MJF on Being One of the Biggest Rating Draws, the ‘Perfect Representative for Your Children’

– Speaking to Schwartz On Sports, AEW star MJF boasted on how he is top ratings draw in the wrestling business and why Tony Khan should thank him. Below are some highlights, per Fightful:

MJF on being one of the biggest ratings draws int he business: “Tony Khan is appreciative of me and what I’ve been able to do for this business. These are facts. Facts don’t care about your feelings. I am one of the biggest rating draws, on average, per-minute, when I am out there, in the entire business. In the entire business! No matter what promotion you’re talking about. That’s me, and I’ve only been on worldwide television for two years. So no, I’m not thanking Tony Khan, Tony Khan is thanking me because I am the draw of draws. Quite franking, the reason that is happening is because unlike everyone else in my industry and sport and business, I’m not phony. I’m not playing a part or playing a role. I am Maxwell Jacob Friedman 24/7, 365 and that’s why I fell in love with wrestling because wrestling was real and is real and it is real when you have a guy like me on your TV screen.”

MJF on AEW drawing WWE better in Long Island, New York: “Let’s not talk bad about them. I might go there in 2024. Here are the facts, I’m a businessman, the last thing I’m going to do is say anything negative about any wrestling promotion because Lord knows they’re going to offer me a lot of money when my contract is up. That’s one. Two, the fact is this, to my knowledge, we have sold high [8,000] or low [9,000]. There are limited seats available. If you love professional wrestling, if you don’t you’re an idiot, there is no reason you shouldn’t be there or you can’t grab your small child and bring them to the show to see Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the kid who followed his dreams and made them happen. Not a lot of people can say that, but I can. I am not only a perfect representative for your children, but I am a perfect representative for you. I know you hate your 9 to 5 job and your ugly wife. If you watch me in the ring, you get a taste of what greatness is. You’ll be thanking me for that 100 times over.”