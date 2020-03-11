MJF: ‘Everybody Else in My Industry Is Faking It’

– Newsday.com recently did an article profiling AEW star MJF and also spoke to him. Below are some highlights of MJF talking about being inspired by Piper and more.

MJF on Roddy Piper: “And then I just started digging deeper, you go on YouTube, you search the catalogs. I found this guy whose feet were up on the desk, he was chomping on gum real loud, you could tell he was talking to someone that was his boss but he didn’t seem to care. Once I saw Roddy Piper I knew exactly what I was going to be doing when I grew up.”

On his first day of promo class at the Create a Pro Wrestling Academy: “The first day, when we were done rolling around we had what was they call ‘promo class,’ which to me is just talking. And I went up there after six other guys went up there, and they were bumbling and fumbling, and their hands were shaking and saying, ‘When I see you on Friday I’m going to give you a whuppin’. It was brutal. And then I went up there, I did my thing, and I’ll never forget, my trainer looked at me, and said, ‘Huh, all right, we’re about to print some money,’ and that was that.”

MJF on how he’s being himself: “I look at it like this: I’m being myself, everybody else in my industry is faking it. There’s nothing fake about me. And I think there are some people that appreciate that. Even if they hate me, they appreciate the fact that I’m 100 percent authentically me.”