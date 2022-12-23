MJF Believes In ‘Talent Over Tenure,’ Isn’t Trying To Be Anyone Else

MJF recently weighed in on veterans who have criticized him for putting himself over wrestling business, and his response is unsurprising. The AEW World Champion recently spoke with Muscle & Fitness, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On how he has built up his physigue: “It helps being filthy, dirty rich, as I am the AEW world champion. It also helps, just being born genetically better… In football, you’re told by your coaches to do lifts that, for some reason, you just don’t see people doing in the gym anymore, like lifts as simple as power cleans. And, when you do that, it puts you in a certain mindset for sure… of power, and stability, and just overall athleticism.”

On not being preoccupied with emulating past stars: “I’m the first and last MJF, and I feel like I am the last of a dying breed as well, because you are right, everyone else is trying to be a carbon copy of somebody else. Everybody else is putting on this weird type of suit, I don’t gotta put on a suit, man. All I gotta do is go through the curtain and you’re going to find out what MJF is, quick. And, I promise you, whether you love me or hate me you are not gonna be able to stop looking.”

On veterans who criticize him for putting himself before wrestling in terms of his 2024 contract: “I could give a s**t about the older guys. I wish they would all rot in hell and die already. It’s our time. Screw them, and screw the fans that like them still. I’ve had a phrase and a saying since I entered this business: talent over tenure. I believe in it whole heartedly, and if these old dogs don’t want to believe I’ll put them out of their misery myself. Just come for the champ, and I’ll do it.”