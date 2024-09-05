MJF Busts Open Daniel Garcia On AEW Dynamite Ahead Of All Out Match

MJF bloodied Daniel Garcia on this week’s AEW Dynamite ahead of their match at All Out this weekend. Wednesday night’s show saw Garcia kick things off, heading to the ring and saying he wasn’t waiting until All Out. MJF then appeared in a press box and said he wasn’t going down to meet Garcia, and they went back and forth on the mic with increasingly heated insults.

When MJF took a shot at Garcia’s mother, Garcia ran through the crowd to get to MJF but was hit across the head with a bottle wielded by the Salt of the Earth. MJF then thanked Garcia for waking something long dormant in him and said that he is going to seng Garcia to paradise at All Out.