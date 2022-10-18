– AEW star MJF answered a number of fan questions yesterday on Twitter, commenting on who he’d want to face in his first WWE matchup if he signs with them, his interest in WWE, his thoughts on Triple H, Tony Khan, and more. You can check out some of his responses and tweets below:

I’m stuck on this plane full with poors and tons of free Wine. Q&A time. Hit me. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022

Have sex with my fiancé with the belt on. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022

Tied between Jamie Hayter and Britt baker — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022

Very much so legit. Contracts up Jan 1 2024 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022

My friend introduced me to cage match and I didn’t know who the number 1 person was that was ranked. So whoever that person is. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022

Before he was a mark. Now He pays me a stupid amount of money so he’s a genius — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022

Mount Rushmore — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 18, 2022