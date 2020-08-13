wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF’s Campaign Manager Gives Update After Moxley Attack, Latest Coach’s Corner, Dynamite Post-Show
– MJF’s campaign manager has provided an update on Candidate Friedman after Jon Moxley attacked him on this week’s Dynamite. Moxley attacked MJF and hit him with a Paradigm Shift on tonight’s show. Following the segment, MJF’s campaign manager Nina posted the following to the candidate’s Twitter account:
Candidate Friedman has been rushed to the nearest medical center.
Please send us your thoughts and prayers after Dictator Jon’s brutal and unsolicited attack.
WE. DESERVE. BETTER.
-NINA (campaign manager)#PrayforMJF #MJF2020 #NotMyChampion
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 13, 2020
– Here is this week’s episode of the Dynamite post-game show featuring Alex Abrahantes:
– AEW posted the latest Coach’s Corner segment, with Arn Anderson sharing his thoughts on Cody defending the TNT Champion week after week:
#CoachsCorner with Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) | 08/12/20 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iqlRt2OXFS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Celebrates AEW Dynamite Beating RAW In 18-34 Demo
- Kofi Kingston On People Who Don’t Consider the Rock a Black WWE Champion, Inspiring People With His Title Win
- Eric Bischoff Says Wrestling Hasn’t Had a Legitimate Star Since 2002
- Booker T On Refusing to Job to Matt Morgan In Short Match In TNA, If He and Morgan Had Any Backstage Heat