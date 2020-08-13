wrestling / News

AEW News: MJF’s Campaign Manager Gives Update After Moxley Attack, Latest Coach’s Corner, Dynamite Post-Show

– MJF’s campaign manager has provided an update on Candidate Friedman after Jon Moxley attacked him on this week’s Dynamite. Moxley attacked MJF and hit him with a Paradigm Shift on tonight’s show. Following the segment, MJF’s campaign manager Nina posted the following to the candidate’s Twitter account:

– Here is this week’s episode of the Dynamite post-game show featuring Alex Abrahantes:

– AEW posted the latest Coach’s Corner segment, with Arn Anderson sharing his thoughts on Cody defending the TNT Champion week after week:

