AEW News: MJF’s Campaign Manager Gives Update After Moxley Attack, Latest Coach’s Corner, Dynamite Post-Show

– MJF’s campaign manager has provided an update on Candidate Friedman after Jon Moxley attacked him on this week’s Dynamite. Moxley attacked MJF and hit him with a Paradigm Shift on tonight’s show. Following the segment, MJF’s campaign manager Nina posted the following to the candidate’s Twitter account:

Candidate Friedman has been rushed to the nearest medical center. Please send us your thoughts and prayers after Dictator Jon’s brutal and unsolicited attack. WE. DESERVE. BETTER. -NINA (campaign manager)#PrayforMJF #MJF2020 #NotMyChampion — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 13, 2020

– Here is this week’s episode of the Dynamite post-game show featuring Alex Abrahantes:

– AEW posted the latest Coach’s Corner segment, with Arn Anderson sharing his thoughts on Cody defending the TNT Champion week after week: