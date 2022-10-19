wrestling / News
MJF Cashes In Chip To Face Jon Moxley In World Title Match At AEW Full Gear
October 18, 2022 | Posted by
MJF has cashed in his chip for an AEW World Title match, but it will happen at Full Gear instead of right away. Tuesday night’s episode of Dynamite ended with MJF being called out by Jon Moxley, who dared the chip holder to cash in right then and there. MJF instead announced that he wants to face Mox at 100% and will be cashing in his shot for a match at the November PPV.
Full Gear takes place on November 19th, and Moxley vs. MJF is the first match announced for the show.
"I'm gonna to earn it!" @The_MJF wants to cash in his chip for his #AEW World Championship shot at #AEWFullGear! #AEWDynamite: Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/KNk6T9akTg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2022
