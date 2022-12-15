wrestling / News

MJF Chased Into Crowd By Bryan Danielson After AEW World Title Defense On Dynamite

December 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Bryan Danielson Image Credit: AEW

MJF retained his World Championship on this week’s AEW Dynamite, only to be chased away by Bryan Danielson. Wednesday’s show saw MJF defeat Ricky Starks following a low blow behind the referee’s back followed by a small package.

After the match, MJF made his way up the ramp but Danielson came out. MJF quickly fled, chased by Danielson, and escaped through the crowd. Danielson stared and pointed from the ring as MJF held his title up in the crowd to close the show:

