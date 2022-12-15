wrestling / News
MJF Chased Into Crowd By Bryan Danielson After AEW World Title Defense On Dynamite
MJF retained his World Championship on this week’s AEW Dynamite, only to be chased away by Bryan Danielson. Wednesday’s show saw MJF defeat Ricky Starks following a low blow behind the referee’s back followed by a small package.
After the match, MJF made his way up the ramp but Danielson came out. MJF quickly fled, chased by Danielson, and escaped through the crowd. Danielson stared and pointed from the ring as MJF held his title up in the crowd to close the show:
.@The_MJF drives @starkmanjones into his knee with a powerbomb!
Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hhkvugzbU5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022
SPEAR by @starkmanjones but he's unable to capitalize!
Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/uh6SG2wNg3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022
#AndSTILL! #AEW World Champion @The_MJF walks away with both the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring, after an incredibly physical battle against @starkmanjones!
Watch #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/v7ib6bXqhy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022
#TheAmericanDragon @bryandanielson making it crystal clear that things are FAR from over between him and @The_MJF!
What an incredible night of action it's been tonight on #AEWDynamite: #WinterIsComing on TBS! pic.twitter.com/UtYWyjuaaR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 15, 2022
