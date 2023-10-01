MJF Says Christian Cage Is Doing The Best Work of His Career

In an interview with WrestlePurists (via Fightful), MJF praised the work of Christian Cage, which he said is the best work of Cage’s entire career. Cage is the current TNT champion and will defend against Darby Allin tonight at AEW WrestleDream.

MJF said: “There is Christian Cage, who I think is a schmuck, however, in my opinion, this is the best he’s been in his entire career. When I say that, it’s not hyperbolic. You know I’m right. Let’s think about how long Christian has been in the wrestling world. This is his best work, and he’s about to go in there with Darby Allin. Have I beaten Darby with a headlock takeover twice? Absolutely, but I’m the best wrestler in the world. That’s not a fair comparison. Darby Allin is hands down, one of the most enigmatic and insane professional wrestlers in the history of the sport. Those two guys are going to go at for the TNT belt.”