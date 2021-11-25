MJF & CM Punk Reference John Cena, Miz & More In AEW Dynamite Promo

MJF and CM Punk ended up in a dueling promo on tonight’s AEW Dynamite that referenced John Cena, CM Punk, and Triple H. Tonight’s show saw the two AEW stars go back and forth on the mic in the opening segment after MJF came down to interrupt Punk before the latter could begin to speak. The two wend back and forth, with Punk at one point saying MJF was just a “less famous Miz.” MJF returned fire by saying he’s gone soft and that his AEW run has been “almost” what people have wanted, noting that he was a fan but now Punk just kisses ass and may as well be out here preaching about “hustle, loyalty, and respect.”

Triple H and Cena were later referenced by MJF, who said Punk was always second fiddle to “You Can’t See Me Man” and the “King of Kings.” Punk replied that there’s a bit of truth in what MJF was saying, and he didn’t know if he still had it when he came back but he’s not afraid any longer. He said that he didn’t need a ring to beat Darby Allin like MJF did and that the only way MJF would be the top guy is if “Tony Khan has a daughter and you marry her.”

The two did not end up coming to blows, as MJF left the ring and Punk instead faced QT Marshall in his scheduled match to pick up a win.